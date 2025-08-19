Telecom Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 16th

Broadcom, Palo Alto Networks, ServiceNow, AT&T, Coherent, Arista Networks, and Globant are the seven Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks represent shares of companies that build, maintain and operate communication networks—such as wired and wireless carriers, internet service providers and satellite operators—to transmit voice, data and video. These equities are often prized for their steady cash flows and dividend yields, reflecting the sector’s capital-intensive infrastructure and regulatory oversight. Investors track factors like spectrum auctions, policy changes and technological innovation to gauge telecom stock performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $4.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $306.34. 22,795,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,011,082. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 114.73, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $134.90 and a twelve month high of $317.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.63.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

PANW traded up $3.54 on Friday, hitting $177.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,535,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,219,376. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.41. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $144.15 and a 1-year high of $210.39. The stock has a market cap of $118.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $16.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $866.89. 1,758,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,190. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $678.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $967.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $935.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

AT&T stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $28.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,018,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,399,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The company has a market cap of $206.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.19.

Coherent (COHR)

Coherent Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components and devices, and optical and laser systems and subsystems for the use in the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Networking, Materials, and Lasers.

COHR stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,987,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593,583. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.16, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Coherent has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $123.25.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

ANET stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.23. 6,054,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,893,038. The firm has a market cap of $172.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.98 and its 200 day moving average is $96.20. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $141.99.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of Globant stock traded down $11.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,477,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,236. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.01. Globant has a one year low of $64.51 and a one year high of $238.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16.

