Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) versus Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) and Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Super Hi International and Noodles & Company”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super Hi International $788.44 million 1.64 $21.80 million $0.60 33.12 Noodles & Company $494.75 million 0.07 -$36.21 million ($0.94) -0.78

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Super Hi International has higher revenue and earnings than Noodles & Company. Noodles & Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Super Hi International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

65.7% of Noodles & Company shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Noodles & Company shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Super Hi International and Noodles & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Hi International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Noodles & Company 0 1 1 0 2.50

Noodles & Company has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 310.12%. Given Noodles & Company’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Noodles & Company is more favorable than Super Hi International.

Risk & Volatility

Super Hi International has a beta of -0.51, indicating that its stock price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noodles & Company has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Super Hi International and Noodles & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Hi International 4.84% 10.70% 5.74% Noodles & Company -8.70% -278.23% -8.20%

Summary

Super Hi International beats Noodles & Company on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super Hi International

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Co. engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

