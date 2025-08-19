Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) versus Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) and Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Super Hi International and Noodles & Company”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Super Hi International
|$788.44 million
|1.64
|$21.80 million
|$0.60
|33.12
|Noodles & Company
|$494.75 million
|0.07
|-$36.21 million
|($0.94)
|-0.78
Insider and Institutional Ownership
65.7% of Noodles & Company shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Noodles & Company shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Super Hi International and Noodles & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Super Hi International
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Noodles & Company
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
Noodles & Company has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 310.12%. Given Noodles & Company’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Noodles & Company is more favorable than Super Hi International.
Risk & Volatility
Super Hi International has a beta of -0.51, indicating that its stock price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noodles & Company has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Super Hi International and Noodles & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Super Hi International
|4.84%
|10.70%
|5.74%
|Noodles & Company
|-8.70%
|-278.23%
|-8.20%
Summary
Super Hi International beats Noodles & Company on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Super Hi International
Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.
About Noodles & Company
Noodles & Co. engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.
