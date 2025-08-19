Summit Securities Group LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG opened at $78.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 1.22. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $119.95.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $792.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.85 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 3,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $326,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 37,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,870. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 8,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $707,222.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 56,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,854.08. This trade represents a 13.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,760 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,513 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target (down from $112.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

