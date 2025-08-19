Summit Securities Group LLC Buys New Stake in UMH Properties, Inc. $UMH

Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at $675,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at $788,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in UMH Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in UMH Properties by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 18,375 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UMH Properties

In related news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 45,700 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $749,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,101,283 shares in the company, valued at $18,061,041.20. This trade represents a 3.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Edward Mitchell sold 75,849 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $1,237,855.68. Following the sale, the director owned 41,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,125.76. The trade was a 64.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,409,086 in the last quarter. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on UMH shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of UMH Properties to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd.

UMH Properties Price Performance

UMH Properties stock opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 111.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $20.64.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $66.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.07 million. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 12.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 642.86%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

