Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DMC Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

SHY stock opened at $82.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.56 and its 200 day moving average is $82.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.2698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

