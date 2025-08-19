Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) & STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Critical Survey

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) and STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Straumann has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STAAR Surgical has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Straumann and STAAR Surgical”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Straumann $2.84 billion 6.55 $441.09 million N/A N/A STAAR Surgical $313.90 million 4.42 -$20.21 million ($1.93) -14.50

Straumann has higher revenue and earnings than STAAR Surgical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Straumann and STAAR Surgical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Straumann 0 0 0 3 4.00 STAAR Surgical 0 10 0 0 2.00

STAAR Surgical has a consensus price target of $20.6667, suggesting a potential downside of 26.16%. Given STAAR Surgical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe STAAR Surgical is more favorable than Straumann.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.7% of STAAR Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of STAAR Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Straumann and STAAR Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Straumann N/A N/A N/A STAAR Surgical -42.45% -16.11% -12.54%

Summary

Straumann beats STAAR Surgical on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss. The company offers dental implants and components made from titanium, titanium alloy, and ceramics; prosthetic elements made od ceramics, metal or polymer; and clear aligners. In addition, it offers resins for 3D printing and thermoplastics for clear aligner production; and biomaterials for tissue generation. Further, it provides digital equipment comprising scanners, milling machines and 3D printers. Further, it offers training and education services. The company provides its products to general dentists, specialists, and dental technicians and laboratories, as well as customers, such as distributors, hospitals, universities, and dental service organizations in approximately 100 countries through a network of distribution subsidiaries and partners. Straumann Holding AG was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia. It markets its products to health care providers, including ophthalmic surgeons, vision and surgical centers, hospitals, government facilities, and distributors, as well as products are primarily used by ophthalmologists. The company sells its products directly through its sales representatives in the United States, Japan, Germany, Spain, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Singapore, as well as through own representatives and independent distributors in China, Korea, India, France, Benelux, Italy, and internationally. STAAR Surgical Company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

