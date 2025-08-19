Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust $CEF Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,901 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 35.6% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.63.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

