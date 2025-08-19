Short Interest in CPS Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Drops By 53.2%

CPS Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 57,100 shares, adeclineof53.2% from the July 15th total of 122,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently,0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently,0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 129,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded CPS Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CPS Technologies by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPSH opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.35 million, a P/E ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $3.58.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 7.13%.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

