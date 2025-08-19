Short Interest in CPS Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Drops By 53.2%

CPS Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 57,100 shares, adeclineof53.2% from the July 15th total of 122,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently,0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently,0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 129,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded CPS Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CPS Technologies Price Performance
Shares of CPSH opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.35 million, a P/E ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $3.58.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 7.13%.
CPS Technologies Company Profile
CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
