Short Interest in Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DSY) Drops By 35.7%

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 38,700 shares, adeclineof35.7% from the July 15th total of 60,200 shares. Currently,0.7% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big Tree Cloud

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSY. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Big Tree Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Tree Cloud in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Tree Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Big Tree Cloud Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ DSY opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. Big Tree Cloud has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $6.98.

Big Tree Cloud Company Profile

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited manufactures and sells personal care products and other consumer goods. The company is based in Shenzhen, China. Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Ploutos Group Limited.

