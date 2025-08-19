Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Stock Price Up 9.5% – Still a Buy?

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.15 ($0.08). Approximately 5,994,874 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 2,189,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.61 ($0.08).

Shield Therapeutics Stock Up 4.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,691.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.12.

About Shield Therapeutics

Shield is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company that delivers Accrufer®/Feraccru® (ferric maltol), an innovative and differentiated pharmaceutical product, to address a significant unmet need for patients suffering from iron deficiency, with or without anemia. The Company has launched Accrufer® in the U.S.

