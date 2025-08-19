Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) Stock Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Service Corporation International stock on June 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Service Corporation International Price Performance

SCI opened at $80.67 on Tuesday. Service Corporation International has a 12-month low of $71.75 and a 12-month high of $89.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Service Corporation International Announces Dividend

Service Corporation International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Service Corporation International had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Service Corporation International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Corporation International

In other Service Corporation International news, President Sumner J. Waring III sold 56,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $4,295,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 295,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,602,851.44. This trade represents a 15.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $12,073,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 982,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,067,983.17. This trade represents a 13.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,950 shares of company stock worth $17,001,787. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Corporation International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Service Corporation International by 20.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Service Corporation International during the first quarter valued at about $869,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Service Corporation International by 136.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 782,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,751,000 after purchasing an additional 451,068 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Service Corporation International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Service Corporation International by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCI shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Service Corporation International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Service Corporation International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Service Corporation International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Service Corporation International

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Service Corporation International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

