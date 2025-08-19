Samsara Inc. $IOT Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 407.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 271,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,884 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Samsara were worth $10,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of Samsara by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 31,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Samsara by 262.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IOT opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $61.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.09 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $366.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IOT. Evercore ISI set a $45.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.21.

In other news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 27,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $999,192.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 851,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,838,852.40. This represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Bicket sold 37,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,360,396.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,258,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,489,244.05. This represents a 2.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,818,134 shares of company stock valued at $114,828,749 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

