Ryder System, Inc. $R Shares Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of R. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,905,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,853,000 after buying an additional 45,393 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Ryder System by 0.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,456,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $209,453,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ryder System by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,918,000 after buying an additional 27,632 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ryder System by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,256,000 after buying an additional 98,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 434,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,120,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on R shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Baird R W raised Ryder System to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryder System news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 22,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.49, for a total transaction of $4,026,276.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 62,887 shares in the company, valued at $11,476,248.63. The trade was a 25.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 5,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $981,216.18. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,177.14. This represents a 14.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,586 shares of company stock worth $6,459,868. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Price Performance

R stock opened at $178.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.60. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.54 and a 12-month high of $184.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.21. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 27.55%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Further Reading

