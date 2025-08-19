Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in XPO, Inc. $XPO

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,807 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of XPO worth $9,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter worth about $231,667,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,239,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,569,000 after purchasing an additional 44,854 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,008,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,215,000 after purchasing an additional 196,360 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 798,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,729,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $128.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.09.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. XPO had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on XPO from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on XPO from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on XPO from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

