Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.62 Million Stake in WillScot Holdings Corporation $WSC

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 247.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 345,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,128 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in WillScot were worth $9,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of WillScot by 444.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 46,024 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in WillScot by 273.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in WillScot by 16.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in WillScot during the first quarter worth about $1,148,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot during the first quarter worth approximately $10,987,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WillScot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot

In related news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 15,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,906.96. This trade represents a 185.74% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 3,000 shares of WillScot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.35 per share, for a total transaction of $76,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 126,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,810.95. The trade was a 2.42% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $387,650 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of WillScot in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WillScot from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of WillScot from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WillScot

WillScot Stock Performance

WillScot stock opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). WillScot had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $589.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. WillScot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

WillScot Company Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.