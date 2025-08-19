Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Crane NXT, Co. $CXT

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,530 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.33% of Crane NXT worth $9,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane NXT by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,367,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,312,000 after buying an additional 161,417 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Crane NXT by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,229,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 136,810 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,064,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,728,000 after purchasing an additional 40,602 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Crane NXT by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,021,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,470,000 after purchasing an additional 499,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crane NXT by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 993,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,048,000 after purchasing an additional 451,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Crane NXT Price Performance

CXT stock opened at $60.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.33. Crane NXT, Co. has a one year low of $41.54 and a one year high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $404.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.79 million. On average, analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Crane NXT from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Crane NXT in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crane NXT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Crane NXT

About Crane NXT

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.