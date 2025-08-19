Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 37,610 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 37,610 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $9,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,577,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,447,000 after acquiring an additional 32,005 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 84,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 361,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,529,000 after purchasing an additional 68,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $65.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.12. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.33 and a 1 year high of $106.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of -42.16, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.36.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -103.23%.

Insider Activity

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 15,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,160.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,160. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin O’byrne purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.05 per share, with a total value of $342,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,280.80. This trade represents a 140.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,120. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.36.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

