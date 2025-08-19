Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) General Counsel Martin Wilson Sells 12,109 Shares of Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 12,109 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $36,569.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 137,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,903.08. This trade represents a 8.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $22.01. The company has a market capitalization of $326.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

