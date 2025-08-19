Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in LyondellBasell Industries stock on June 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $53.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.18. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1 year low of $47.55 and a 1 year high of $99.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 68.85 and a beta of 0.85.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.25). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.3%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 711.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,351 shares in the company, valued at $8,590,003.07. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,969,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $981,884,000 after purchasing an additional 73,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,915,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $747,271,000 after purchasing an additional 514,057 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,476,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $548,316,000 after purchasing an additional 237,038 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,824,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $395,486,000 after purchasing an additional 24,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,432,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $452,852,000 after purchasing an additional 606,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

