Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Globus Medical stock on June 24th.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Globus Medical Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.79 and a 52-week high of $94.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average is $66.92.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $745.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical device company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, July 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GMED

Institutional Trading of Globus Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 1,007.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Globus Medical

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.