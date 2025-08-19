Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Church & Dwight stock on June 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $92.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.58. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.50 and a 52 week high of $116.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Cowen downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $110.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Read acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.27 per share, for a total transaction of $182,540.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 7,505 shares in the company, valued at $684,981.35. This represents a 36.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Dierker acquired 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.57 per share, with a total value of $500,887.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 27,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,802.84. The trade was a 25.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,879 shares of company stock worth $1,177,702 and sold 35,915 shares worth $3,545,300. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

