Rep. C. Scott Franklin Purchases Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Representative C. Scott Franklin (R-Florida) recently bought shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO). In a filing disclosed on August 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S stock on August 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FIDELITY TRADITIONAL IRA” account.

Representative C. Scott Franklin also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 6/16/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 6/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 6/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 6/16/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 6/16/2025.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $53.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.02. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $139.74.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.4119 dividend. This represents a yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 301,443.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 10,005,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,560,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001,898 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,272,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,244,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,189,000 after buying an additional 2,639,693 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,657,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,938,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,576,000 after buying an additional 1,627,051 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Dbs Bank lowered Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. HSBC lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

About Representative Franklin

Scott Franklin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 18th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Franklin (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 18th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Scott Franklin was born in Thomaston, Georgia. Franklin graduated from Lakeland High School. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1986 to 2000 and the U.S. Navy Reserve from 2000 to 2012.

Franklin earned a B.S. from the United States Naval Academy in 1986 and an M.B.A. from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 1994. Franklin’s career experience includes owning an insurance agency and working as a naval aviator with the U.S. Navy.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

