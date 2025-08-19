Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) Director Sells $100,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2025

Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELYGet Free Report) Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 112,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,920. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Phillip John Riese also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 10th, Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Remitly Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $101,700.00.

Remitly Global Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of RELY opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 331.22 and a beta of 0.12. Remitly Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). Remitly Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $411.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Remitly Global during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Remitly Global by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Remitly Global by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 37,046 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Remitly Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Remitly Global by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on RELY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Remitly Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Remitly Global in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Remitly Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RELY

About Remitly Global

(Get Free Report)

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY)

Receive News & Ratings for Remitly Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remitly Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.