Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) Director Sells $100,000.00 in Stock

Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 112,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,920. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Phillip John Riese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 10th, Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Remitly Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $101,700.00.

Remitly Global Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of RELY opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 331.22 and a beta of 0.12. Remitly Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68.

Remitly Global ( NASDAQ:RELY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). Remitly Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $411.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Remitly Global during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Remitly Global by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Remitly Global by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 37,046 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Remitly Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Remitly Global by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RELY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Remitly Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Remitly Global in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Remitly Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

