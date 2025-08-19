Regal Asian Investments Limited (ASX:RG8) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Regal Asian Investments Limited (ASX:RG8 – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 280.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 24th. This is a 20.0% increase from Regal Asian Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. It primarily focuses on Asia and will be heavily weighted towards investments in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia. The firm does not invests in companies which operate in highly cyclical industries, boom-bust' technology companies, and companies whose success relies upon a short-term consumer fad.

