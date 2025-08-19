Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Short Interest Update

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 490,500 shares, anincreaseof130.3% from the July 15th total of 213,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 904,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately10.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately10.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 904,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Recon Technology in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.
