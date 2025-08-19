Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Short Interest Update

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 490,500 shares, anincreaseof130.3% from the July 15th total of 213,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 904,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately10.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately10.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 904,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Recon Technology in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Recon Technology

Recon Technology Stock Performance

About Recon Technology

NASDAQ RCON opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. Recon Technology has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a current ratio of 9.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13.

(Get Free Report)

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.