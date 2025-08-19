Ranpak Holdings Corp $PACK Holdings Trimmed by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,659 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Ranpak were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 446,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 82,904 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 1,601.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 11,507 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 68,451 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ranpak alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PACK shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.

Ranpak Stock Up 1.8%

PACK stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Ranpak Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $8.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $364.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.70.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.45 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ranpak Holdings Corp will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ranpak

(Free Report)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE:PACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.