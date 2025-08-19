Quantum Computing Stocks To Follow Today – August 16th

Rigetti Computing, D-Wave Quantum, IonQ, Quantum Computing, Booz Allen Hamilton, AmpliTech Group, and Rigetti Computing are the seven Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the research, development, manufacturing or commercialization of quantum computing hardware, software and related services. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the emerging field of quantum technologies—whose promise lies in solving problems far beyond the reach of classical computers. Because breakthroughs and commercialization timelines remain uncertain, quantum computing stocks can carry higher risk and volatility than more established tech sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Rigetti Computing stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.65. 48,268,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,552,564. Rigetti Computing has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGTI

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

D-Wave Quantum stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.02. 45,411,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,669,820. D-Wave Quantum has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 42.86 and a current ratio of 42.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

IonQ stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.23. 10,270,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,818,714. IonQ has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Quantum Computing stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.32. 15,962,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,263,552. Quantum Computing has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 4.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QUBT

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.49. 1,943,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,224. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $98.95 and a one year high of $190.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAH

AmpliTech Group (AMPG)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

Shares of AMPG traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,134,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,313. The stock has a market cap of $63.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -1.00. AmpliTech Group has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $6.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMPG

Rigetti Computing (RGTIW)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of RGTIW traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,194. Rigetti Computing has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGTIW

Recommended Stories