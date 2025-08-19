QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.10.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $537,546.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,810.88. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 424,099 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,355. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 565.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 124,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $19,098,000 after purchasing an additional 105,631 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,314 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $1,541,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 188,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $203,904,000 after acquiring an additional 145,509 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of QCOM opened at $158.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $182.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.38. The firm has a market cap of $171.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

