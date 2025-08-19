Qtron Investments LLC Sells 11,659 Shares of Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Qtron Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,659 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,360,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,174,000 after acquiring an additional 700,412 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger stock opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.49. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,525 shares in the company, valued at $789,969.50. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.28.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

