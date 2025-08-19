Qtron Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Nutanix $NTNX

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,660 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $69.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.02, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.07. Nutanix has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $83.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Nutanix had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $638.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,480,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $420,954,670.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,480,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,954,747.08. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Virginia Gambale sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,740. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,491,492 shares of company stock valued at $421,797,778. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTNX shares. Citigroup raised shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

