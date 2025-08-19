Qtron Investments LLC Purchases 1,235 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NRG. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 44.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on NRG Energy from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $7,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 55,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,471.50. This trade represents a 47.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG stock opened at $150.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.25. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 67.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.13 and a 1 year high of $175.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.64%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

