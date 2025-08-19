Qtron Investments LLC Has $720,000 Stake in Assurant, Inc. $AIZ

Qtron Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 192.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AIZ shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Assurant in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Assurant from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Assurant in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In related news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $813,267.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,173.75. This represents a 33.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.96, for a total transaction of $194,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,135 shares in the company, valued at $642,549.60. This represents a 23.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Price Performance

AIZ stock opened at $209.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.91. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.97 and a 12-month high of $230.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.13. Assurant had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.17%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

See Also

