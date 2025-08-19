Qtron Investments LLC Has $501,000 Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,250,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,782,590,000 after buying an additional 506,105 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,961,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,519,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,766,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,647,000 after acquiring an additional 734,939 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,665,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,523,000 after purchasing an additional 548,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Capital One Financial by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,433,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,564,000 after purchasing an additional 793,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $727,989.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,786.36. This trade represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total value of $2,304,576.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at $15,655,577.02. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,091 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,454 over the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $216.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.66. The company has a market cap of $138.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.79, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $131.55 and a 1 year high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.81.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

