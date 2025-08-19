Qtron Investments LLC Has $430,000 Stock Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,130.25. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $202.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.17. American Tower Corporation has a 52-week low of $172.51 and a 52-week high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $95.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.80, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.