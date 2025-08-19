Qtron Investments LLC Grows Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Family Trust purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,364,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.17, for a total transaction of $3,540,285.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 91,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,741,474.75. This trade represents a 10.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $294.66 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $274.25 and a one year high of $351.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $307.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.03). Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $371.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.07.

View Our Latest Report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.