Qtron Investments LLC Acquires 620 Shares of Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO

Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 117.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Southern Copper by 53.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 35.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,700. This trade represents a 15.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SCCO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Southern Copper from $83.50 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Itau BBA Securities raised Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SCCO

Southern Copper Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $96.00 on Tuesday. Southern Copper Corporation has a 52-week low of $74.84 and a 52-week high of $121.44. The stock has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.92.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 270.0%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous — dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 70.02%.

Southern Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.