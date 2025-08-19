Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 61,672 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. $EFC

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,672 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFC. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Ellington Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ellington Financial by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ellington Financial by 814.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Ellington Financial by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the period. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFC opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average is $12.95. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 46.78, a quick ratio of 46.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 89.52% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $92.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.81%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EFC. Jones Trading raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Ellington Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

