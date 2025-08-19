Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. $MCRI

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 62.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

Shares of MCRI opened at $100.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.41. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.99 and a 12 month high of $113.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.22. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $136.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, CEO John Farahi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $211,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 560,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,248,435.80. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig F. Sullivan sold 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total value of $1,287,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monarch Casino & Resort has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

(Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.