Princeton Capital (OTCMKTS:PIAC) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Princeton Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:PIAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.05. Princeton Capital shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 40,371 shares changing hands.

Princeton Capital Stock Down 18.0%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.

Princeton Capital Company Profile

Princeton Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in the private equity investments. The fund specializes in making investments in lower middle market in form of mezzanine, mezzanine debt, first lien loans, second lien loans, notes, bonds, subordinated debt, leverage buyouts, add on acquisitions, recapitalization, refinancings, growth financing and debt financing investments.

