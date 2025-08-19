Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,173,651 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,343 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $200,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on PANW shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens cut Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.79.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW opened at $176.17 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $144.15 and a one year high of $210.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.47 billion, a PE ratio of 100.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total value of $23,567,838.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 264,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,564,964.44. This represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total value of $160,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 42,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,450,734.65. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 669,248 shares of company stock valued at $126,423,337 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

