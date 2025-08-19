ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in ONE Gas by 80.6% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 468,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,378,000 after acquiring an additional 208,944 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in ONE Gas by 17.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,697,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

ONE Gas stock opened at $74.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.38 and a 12 month high of $82.25.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $423.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.69 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

