Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,248,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.59% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $206,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ODFL. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.62.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL opened at $150.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.28. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.24. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $233.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.88%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

