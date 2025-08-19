OFG Bancorp $OFG Stock Position Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 238,302 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,930 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $9,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OFG. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 145,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 31,135 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $44,749,000. Cynosure Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 20.0% during the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,561,000 after acquiring an additional 35,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,639,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $47.66.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on OFG. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Hovde Group cut their target price on OFG Bancorp from $53.50 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

