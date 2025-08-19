Nuveen LLC Takes Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 210,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,452,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 31,364 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 50,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $82,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,761 shares in the company, valued at $875,828.85. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on OLLI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $137.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.86.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $133.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $141.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.17.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $576.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.04 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

