Nuveen LLC Takes Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. $FYBR

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 666,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,908,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Frontier Communications Parent at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FYBR. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 360.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 7,980.6% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.25. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $39.21.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.18). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

