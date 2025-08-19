Nuveen LLC Purchases Shares of 587,150 National Storage Affiliates Trust $NSA

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 587,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $23,134,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.77% of National Storage Affiliates Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 444.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 53.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 279.8% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSA. Truist Financial set a $37.00 target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. National Bankshares set a $33.00 price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised National Storage Affiliates Trust to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NYSE NSA opened at $30.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.86. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $28.02 and a 12-month high of $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 1.10.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $188.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 367.74%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.