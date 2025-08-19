Nuveen LLC Invests $23.43 Million in Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 757,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,427,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Hormel Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 227.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 205,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after buying an additional 143,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 62.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 224,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 86,245 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 19.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 457,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after buying an additional 73,831 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.7% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 157,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 14.7% in the first quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of HRL stock opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.31.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

