Nuveen LLC Buys New Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. $GNW

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,478,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 69.5% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Pennington Partners & CO. LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on GNW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Genworth Financial from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

GNW stock opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 1.91%.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

