News Corporation $NWSA Shares Purchased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in News were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter worth $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of News by 12,084.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of News by 714.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

NWSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.70 target price on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of News in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.34.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. News Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.11.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. News had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 70.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. News’s dividend payout ratio is 9.62%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

