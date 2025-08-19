NewJersey Resources Corporation $NJR Stock Holdings Increased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 37.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,074 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NewJersey Resources were worth $7,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources by 42.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources by 1.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 34,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources by 3.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewJersey Resources Stock Down 1.5%

NewJersey Resources stock opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.92. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.80 and a twelve month high of $51.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NewJersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $298.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.05 million. NewJersey Resources had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NJR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NewJersey Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of NewJersey Resources in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NewJersey Resources from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NewJersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NewJersey Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NewJersey Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NewJersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $66,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 35,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,211.80. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NewJersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

